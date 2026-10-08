/‘We support renewal and democratisation’: Italy’s envoy on India’s permanent UNSC bid | Exclusive Interview

New Delhi: India and Italy are looking to take their growing strategic partnership into new areas, with trade, investment, manufacturing, connectivity, culture and global cooperation emerging as key priorities, Italy’s Ambassador to India Antonio Bartoli said in an exclusive interview with Zee News.
While Italy supports the renewal and democratisation of the United Nations and greater representation in the UN Security Council, the envoy stopped short of explicitly endorsing India’s demand for a permanent seat. He also identified trade and investment as the biggest untapped opportunity in India-Italy ties, saying the two countries are “punching largely below our weight” despite significant scope for greater economic cooperation.
Asked whether Italy supports India’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, the ambassador said, “We support renewal and democratisation in general of the United Nations,” adding that Italy has a “vision of inclusion of different countries in the Security Council representing the main areas”.
The ambassador’s comments come as India continues to push for reform of the UN Security Council and greater representation for countries that reflect the current global balance of power.
The ambassador said India and Italy’s relationship has been elevated to a special strategic partnership, backed by a five-year strategic action plan covering trade, investment, space, security, defence, connectivity, energy, education, science and culture.
He said the plan provides a clear roadmap for the two countries as they seek to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.
On the economic front, he pointed to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement as an important opportunity to increase bilateral trade. The two Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni, have committed to taking bilateral trade to €20 billion by 2029.
The ambassador said the trade relationship still has considerable room to grow. “We are punching largely below our weight, so we can do much more because there are objective convergences,” he said.
Asked what he sees as the biggest untapped opportunity in India-Italy relations that the two governments have yet to fully exploit, the ambassador pointed to trade and investment, saying the two countries have significant scope to expand their economic partnership.
He said India’s growing manufacturing base and Italy’s industrial capabilities offer a natural area for greater cooperation.
“India is developing a robust manufacturing system. We are the second industrial powerhouse in Europe. We are one of the best producers of machinery, and these machinery can benefit the development of the industrial manufacturing sector in India,” he said.
He said greater economic engagement could help Italian businesses tap into India’s expanding industrial base while bringing Italian manufacturing expertise into the country.
Beyond trade, the strategic partnership includes cooperation in space, defence, security and connectivity.
Italy is a founding partner of an initiative aimed at creating connectivity corridors linking India with Europe and the Mediterranean. The ambassador also highlighted Italy’s role as a platform connecting the two regions.
Energy is another area of focus, particularly waste-to-energy projects, recycling and the development of a circular economy.
The ambassador also stressed the importance of cultural and people-to-people exchanges in building a stronger India-Italy relationship.
He pointed to the two countries’ combined cultural heritage, noting that India and Italy together have more than 100 UNESCO World Heritage sites.
“This speaks volumes about the richness of our cultures,” he said, adding that this cultural wealth could be put to greater use in strengthening mutual understanding between the two countries.
Italy plans to propose a calendar of exhibitions, performing arts events and university collaborations as part of the Italy-India year of culture and tourism next year.
The ambassador said such initiatives were not simply about cultural exchange but could also contribute to economic growth. “Culture is also a driver for growth,” he said.
The ambassador, who has previously served in Beijing and Washington, also spoke about how India manages its relations with major global powers.
He described India as a major power whose demographic strength brings both influence and responsibility.
“India is a major power... the most populated country in the world, that is a big asset, it is also responsibility,” he said.
Italy, he added, understands and respects India’s policy of strategic autonomy. “We completely understand and respect the doctrine of strategic autonomy, which is the northern star in Indian foreign policy,” he said.
At the same time, he said India’s growing importance on the global stage also brought greater responsibilities. He welcomed positions taken by New Delhi on major international conflicts, saying developments in different parts of the world were increasingly interconnected.
“All the conflicts are intertwined,” he said. The ambassador said the conflict in West Asia and the war in Ukraine, which he attributed to Russian aggression, were “profoundly intertwined” and had an impact on the lives of citizens beyond the regions directly affected.
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