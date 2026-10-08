Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘We support renewal and democratisation’: Italy’s envoy on India’s permanent UNSC bid | Exclusive Interview

‘We support renewal and democratisation’: Italy’s envoy on India’s permanent UNSC bid | Exclusive Interview

Italy’s Ambassador to India, Antonio Bartoli, said Rome supports UN reform and greater representation but stopped short of explicitly backing India’s permanent UNSC seat. He also highlighted trade, investment, and manufacturing as major untapped areas, with both countries targeting €20 billion in bilateral trade by 2029.

Written ByShweta Kumari
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 07:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
‘We support renewal and democratisation’: Italy’s envoy on India’s permanent UNSC bid | Exclusive Interview
Image Credit: Italy’s Ambassador to India Antonio Bartoli (Photo Credit: IANS)

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mini Cooper Oxford Edition pre-bookings open in India: Check what's new
2
3
4
5