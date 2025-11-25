'We Want Peace, But Not At Cost Of Security': PM Modi In Kurukshetra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared with unwavering resolve that India stands as a beacon of brotherhood before the world, yet shields its borders with the strength of iron. He hailed Operation Sindoor as the blazing proof that this new India does not tremble, does not retreat, and does not kneel before the forces of terror. Today’s India, Prime Minister Modi said, surges ahead with unstoppable courage, crystal-clear vision, and the unstoppable momentum of a nation reborn.

Speaking at the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We talk to the world about brotherhood and also protect our own borders. We want peace, but we don't compromise on our own security. Operation Sindoor is the most glaring example of this. The entire world has seen that the new India neither fears nor cowers, nor bows down to terrorism. Today's India is moving forward with courage and clarity, with full force."

Praising Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Prime Minister Modi said that personalities like him are rare in history, and that his life, sacrifice, and character are a profound source of inspiration.

"Personalities like Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji are rare in history. Their life, their sacrifice, and their character are a great source of inspiration. In that era of Mughal invaders, Guru Sahib established an ideal of bravery. During the era of Mughal invaders, Kashmiri Hindus were being forcibly converted to Islam. Amid this crisis, a group of victims sought assistance from Guru Sahib. At that time, Sri Guru Sahib had replied to those victims that you all should clearly tell Aurangzeb that if Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur accepts Islam, then we will all adopt Islam," PM Modi said.

Hailing Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji as the protector of truth, justice, and faith, Prime Minister Modi said that on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Shaheedi Diwas, the Government of India has the privilege of dedicating a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin in his honor.

"Today, when the Dharma Dhwaja has been hoisted in Ayodhya, I have the opportunity to seek blessings from the Sikh community. Just a short while ago, the Panchjanya Memorial was also inaugurated on the land of Kurukshetra. Standing on this very land of Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna declared the protection of truth and justice as the greatest religion. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji also considered the protection of truth, justice, and faith as his religion. On this historic occasion, the Government of India has the privilege of dedicating a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin at the feet of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji," PM Modi said.

"I wish that our government continues to serve the Guru tradition in this manner. This sacred land of Kurukshetra is an important center of the Sikh tradition. See the good fortune of this land, almost all the Gurus of the Sikh tradition visited here during their holy journey. When the ninth Guru, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, visited this holy land, he left an impression of his intense penance and fearless courage here," PM Modi added.

PM Modi said, "Five or six years ago, another remarkable coincidence occurred. In 2019, on November 9th, when the Supreme Court's decision on the Ram Temple was announced, I was in Dera Baba Nanak for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor. I prayed that the path to the construction of the Ram Temple would be paved, that the aspirations of millions of Ram devotees would be fulfilled, and all our prayers were fulfilled. That very day, the decision came in favour of the Ram Temple."