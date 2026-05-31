'We wanted justice, we got it': Surya’s mother reacts after murder accused Asad killed in police encounter

The main accused in the murder of 17-year-old Surya Pratap Chauhan was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, bringing a dramatic turn to a case that had sparked widespread public anger and protests. Soon after police confirmed the death of the accused, Asad, Surya’s mother welcomed the development and said justice had been delivered.

“I had demanded an encounter; we asked for justice for the blood, and we have received the encounter,” she said.

Ghaziabad, UP: Police have conducted an encounter of the accused Asad, who was involved in the murder of Surya in the Thana Loni area of Ghaziabad.



Mother of Surya, says, "I had demanded an encounter; we asked for justice for the blood, and we have received the encounter..." pic.twitter.com/haTBz5ou8s — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2026

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According to police, Asad, who was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest, was the prime accused in the fatal stabbing of the teenager in the Khoda area on May 28.

Surya Pratap Chauhan was allegedly attacked with a knife and rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Despite treatment, he later succumbed to his injuries, triggering outrage among local residents and several Hindu organisations, which staged protests demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Dhaval Jaiswal said five people had been named in the case. “Five individuals were named as accused in this case. Immediately after the incident, the police arrested three of the accused, while the main accused, Asad, remained at large. Several police teams were constituted to apprehend him, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for his capture,” Jaiswal said.

Also Read: Rs 50K reward accused Asad shot dead in Ghaziabad Police encounter following local outrage

Police launched a manhunt to trace Asad, who had been absconding since the murder.

The encounter took place late on Saturday night during a joint operation by teams from Khoda and Indirapuram police stations. Officers had received information that Asad was planning to flee the area after collecting money from some associates.

“Acting on this information, the police set up barricades at multiple locations and launched an intensive checking drive. During this operation, Asad was spotted approaching on a motorcycle along with an accomplice,” Jaiswal said.

According to officials, when police attempted to stop him, Asad allegedly opened fire. Police retaliated, leading to an exchange of gunfire during which he sustained bullet injuries.

He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. A police officer was also injured during the operation and is currently receiving treatment.

The encounter marks a significant development in a case that had generated intense public attention and demands for swift action. Police said investigations into the murder are continuing, while efforts remain focused on completing all legal proceedings related to the case.

(With IANS inputs)