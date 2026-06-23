/'We went to people first - that's why we won': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hits back at 'actor's party' tag

The CM drew a pointed contrast between his path to power and that of most political parties. "Most people start a political party first and then go to the people. We went to the people first and only then started our party," he said. "In the 2026 election, we contested alone without any alliance. Since the people understood us clearly, we secured 35% of the vote. We received 17.2 million votes and emerged as a major independent political force. That is why we are now sitting in government."