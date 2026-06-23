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'We went to people first - that's why we won': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hits back at 'actor's party' tag

 Speaking in the state Assembly in response to the Governor's address, Vijay also batted away the suggestion that he had walked straight from a film set into the Chief Minister's chair.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:22 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
'We went to people first - that's why we won': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hits back at 'actor's party' tag
Image Credit: Photo Credit: State Assembly/YouTube

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