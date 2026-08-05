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'We will act': Hemant Soren assures probe into recruitment irregularities, invites student delegation

 Jharkhand CM said, "...Many individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail, and investigative agencies are conducting raids at multiple locations.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
'We will act': Hemant Soren assures probe into recruitment irregularities, invites student delegation

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