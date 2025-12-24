The mother of the victim in the 2017 Unnao rape case on Wednesday demanded the cancellation of Kuldeep Sengar’s bail, saying their lives were in danger and that they were not safe.

The victim's mother's statement comes a day after the Delhi High Court granted bail to former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case and suspended his life sentence.

"We did not get justice. They are taking my daughter away as a captive. These security personnel want to kill us all. They took my daughters away in a CRPF vehicle. Kuldeep Sengar's bail should be cancelled; otherwise, we will give up our lives. Otherwise, we will be killed, we are not safe," she said.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case by suspending his sentence during the pendency of his appeal. Sengar, who was convicted by a Delhi CBI court in a case involving the rape of a minor and sentenced to life imprisonment, was given relief by a division bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar. The court ordered his release on a bail bond of Rs 15 lakh.

Despite the relief, Sengar will continue to remain in jail as he has not been granted bail in a separate case related to the custodial death of the victim’s father. His appeal and plea seeking suspension of sentence in that matter are still under consideration by the Delhi High Court, where he is serving a 10-year sentence.

As part of the bail conditions, the court barred Sengar from entering a five-kilometre radius of the area in Delhi where the victim resides. He has also been directed to stay within Delhi and refrain from contacting the victim or her family members.

Senior advocate N. Hariharan, assisted by advocate S. P. M. Tripathi, represented Sengar before the court. The defence argued that Sengar is no longer a public servant and pointed out discrepancies in documents relating to the victim’s age, contending that the medical report should be relied upon in view of the inconsistencies.

