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'We will cut off hands': Pakistan Minister warns India over Indus Waters Treaty

The comments were reported by Pakistani broadcaster 24NewsHD and several other media outlets. Video clips of the remarks also circulated online, although their authenticity could not be independently verified.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 07:39 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 07:42 AM IST
'We will cut off hands': Pakistan Minister warns India over Indus Waters Treaty
Image Credit: Pakistan Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik

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