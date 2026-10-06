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  • /‘We will destroy them, no one will be spared’: Rahul Gandhi escalates war over CEC Gyanesh Kumar after police detain Opposition leaders

‘We will destroy them, no one will be spared’: Rahul Gandhi escalates war over CEC Gyanesh Kumar after police detain Opposition leaders

The Opposition has demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The protest also featured detentions of MPs and workers, with the Opposition planning more demonstrations across Delhi and other parts of the country.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
‘We will destroy them, no one will be spared’: Rahul Gandhi escalates war over CEC Gyanesh Kumar after police detain Opposition leaders
Image Credit: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc MPs, takes out a protest march towards the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

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‘We will destroy them, no one will be spared’: Rahul Gandhi escalates war over CEC Gyanesh Kumar after police detain Opposition leaders
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