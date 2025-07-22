India on Tuesday made it clear that it won't bow down to the sanctions by the European Union and threats to the economy issued by the United States over the purchase of Russian oil. Addressing media ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Kingdom, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that energy security is the government of India's top concern, and it will do what is needed to be done.

"We have been very clear that insofar as energy security is concerned, it is the highest priority of the government of India to provide energy security for the people of India, and we will do what we need to do with regard to that. On energy-related issues itself, also, as we have said previously, it is important not to have double standards and to have a clear-eyed perception of what the global situation is insofar as the broader energy market is concerned," said Misri.

He said that while India understands the security situation confronting Europe, the rest of the world is also dealing with some kinds of issues. "We do understand that there is an important and serious security issue that is confronting Europe, but the rest of the world is also there. It is also dealing with issues that are existential for the rest of the world, and I think it's important to keep balance and perspective when talking about these issues," said Misri.

Notably, Misri's comments came in the wake of the EU and the United States threatening India, China and Brazil against Russia ties. In its latest round of sanctions, the European Union has introduced stricter measures targeting Russian oil revenues. These include a lower price cap on Russian crude, restrictions on refined fuels produced from it, and new financial sanctions. The sanctions also extend to Rosneft’s joint venture refinery in India and additional limitations on Russian banking access—all aimed at curbing Moscow’s ability to fund its war efforts through energy exports.

The new restrictions are expected to have ripple effects on countries such as India, Turkey, and the UAE, which import significant volumes of Russian crude oil, refine it, and then export fuels like diesel, petrol, and jet fuel to European markets.

Meanwhile, the United States under the Trump administration has also taken a hard stance. President Donald Trump and other senior officials have issued warnings to countries like India, China, and Brazil—all part of the BRICS group—stating that continuing oil trade with Russia could lead to severe economic repercussions.

In a televised interview on Fox News, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said, “Here's what I would tell China, India, and Brazil: If you keep buying cheap Russian oil to allow this war to continue, we’re going to tear up the hell out of you, and we’re going to crush your economy.” He further added, “What you're doing amounts to profiting off blood money, and we won’t allow it to continue without consequences.”