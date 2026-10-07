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'We will do it': Modi hails swayamsevaks, vows Viksit Bharat by 2047

He added that the nation he serves, with a cultural heritage spanning thousands of years and a tradition of great thought from the Vedas to Vivekananda, has always been a source of strength for him

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 11:28 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
'We will do it': Modi hails swayamsevaks, vows Viksit Bharat by 2047

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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'We will do it': Modi hails swayamsevaks, vows Viksit Bharat by 2047
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