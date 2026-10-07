/'We will do it': Modi hails swayamsevaks, vows Viksit Bharat by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday renewed his resolve to build a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, telling an audience, "We will do it, we will do it," as he looked back on 25 years as head of government. Speaking at the 'Seva Jyoti' programme at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the capital, held to mark the completion of 25 years of continuous service as head of government.
Modi said that when he looks back, what he feels most is gratitude. He thanked every person and every incident that taught him something along the way.
He spoke about how both good and bad experiences had shaped him. "Whoever brought me victory taught me to be humble; whoever made me fall taught me to stand back up again," he said. Well-wishers, he added, gave him encouragement, while critics pushed him to look within. Those who backed him showed him the power of trust, and those who opposed him helped him understand the power of democracy.
The Prime Minister named a few events that left a mark on him. The 2001 Bhuj earthquake taught him to stay steadfast in reconstruction. The Chandrayaan mission taught him to rise from failure.
The Corona pandemic made him realise the importance of the nation's collective consciousness. He also thanked the media for inspiring him to move forward through bitter-sweet experiences.
Modi said he has never felt alone in his journey. He spoke of countless swayamsevaks who guard India's cultural soul and live by the spirit of serving Bharat, reminding themselves that they are servants of humanity. He saluted every Swayamsevak and Karyakarta who continues to serve the nation with commitment and devotion.
He added that the nation he serves, with a cultural heritage spanning thousands of years and a tradition of great thought from the Vedas to Vivekananda, has always been a source of strength for him.
Many people regard 25 unbroken years in executive office as an achievement, Modi said, but for him it is neither a matter of personal glorification nor an occasion for it.
He recalled that at 50, he was serving tribal communities in forests and mountain areas and had chosen organisational work in the BJP. His political record, he said, was that of an organisational worker. He had been involved in elections but had never contested one.
He added that he never chased electoral prominence and never thought about what he would become. His upbringing and values, he said, taught him to live for a mission, not personal ambition.
Referring to the heroics of Capt Machchhar, Modi said the world is talking about the Indian pilot today, and a day will come when it speaks of a "Made-in-India" plane. Such goals, he said, need visionary policies and hard work.
"This is not the time to rest," he said, urging people to come forward and dedicate themselves to the nation.
Modi stressed that the day was not only for memories but for renewing a solemn promise for the future. He called it a day to express the resolve to "definitely achieve" the goal, and ended with a repeated pledge: "We will achieve it; we will do it, we will do it, we will do it."
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