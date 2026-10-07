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'We will examine and take a call': Supreme Court on plea to recall verdict on CEC selection row

The Supreme Court has been asked to recall its split verdict on petitions challenging the 2023 law governing the appointment of Election Commissioners, amid a separate plea alleging a conflict of interest involving Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
'We will examine and take a call': Supreme Court on plea to recall verdict on CEC selection row
Image Credit: ANI

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'We will examine and take a call': Supreme Court on plea to recall verdict on CEC selection row
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