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NewsIndia'We will never forget': Rajnath Singh on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

'We will never forget': Rajnath Singh on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary

India is observing on Wednesday one year of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists gunned down 26 innocent tourists after identifying their religion, in one of the most brutal incidents targeting civilians in recent years.

|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 09:28 AM IST|Source: IANS
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'We will never forget': Rajnath Singh on Pahalgam terror attack anniversaryVisual of Pahalgam terror attack and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: X/@shiv_cybersurg, IANS)

Remembering the innocent lives lost in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that any attempt to harm India or its citizens will be met with "strength and clarity".

India is observing on Wednesday one year of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists gunned down 26 innocent tourists after identifying their religion, in one of the most brutal incidents targeting civilians in recent years.

Taking to X, Rajnath Singh said, "Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on our nation."

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"India has endured decades of cross-border terror, but today our response is firm, decisive and unwavering. Through determined action, we have demonstrated that any attempt to harm our people or disrupt our unity will be met with strength and clarity," he added.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, 2025, when 26 people were killed in a brutal massacre targeting tourists. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The attackers singled out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic 'kalima' to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists.

Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 6 and 7, carrying out what officials described as a focused, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

'Operation Sindoor' was a significant demonstration of India's military and strategic capability, combining both military and non-military measures.

The operation successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.

ALSO READ | 'Heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed': PM Modi's stern warning on Pahalgam attack anniversary

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