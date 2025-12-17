'We Will Take Revenge': What Bomb Threat Emails To Ahmedabad Schools Revealed

Three schools in Gujarat's Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Wednesday and prompting the police to jump into action.

According to an official statement, three schools received an email on Wednesday that reads, "We will take revenge".

Due to the threatening nature of the message, the school reported the matter to the Police, which led to immediate action.

Joint Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Sharad Singhal, stated, "Police teams are at the respective schools".

Which Schools Received 'Revenge' Email?

ANI reported that the schools that received these emails were Maharaja Agrasen School, Zydus School for Excellence, and Zebra School.

Bomb Threat Emails In Ahmedabad Schools

Overall, at least eight prominent schools received threats claiming explosives had been planted on their campuses.

As per IANS, the emails received around 10 am led to an immediate emergency response by police and school authorities.

As a precautionary measure, students and staff were immediately evacuated from classrooms and shifted to safe locations, while school premises were sealed off for thorough checks.

Confirming the incident, the Vejalpur Police Inspector said that multiple schools had received bomb threats via email in the morning. “All standard operating procedures are being followed. So far, nothing suspicious has been found, but searches are ongoing,” the officer said.

Police officials have also launched an investigation to trace the origin of the threatening emails and identify those responsible.

(with agencies' inputs)