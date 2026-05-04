'We will win after sunset, no need to be disheartened': Mamata Banerjee releases video message

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhabanipur and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in her first reaction, claims counting has been stopped at several places in the state. She also alleged that the Election Commission and the police are both working in favour of the Central forces. Follow for more updates.

In a video message released on Monday, the TMC supremo urged voters not to leave the counting centres, exuding confidence that the trends would reverse, giving a lead to TMC against the BJP in later rounds of counting.

"Counting agents and candidates should not leave the counting centre. This is the BJP's plan, I have been saying this since yesterday that they will be shown ahead first. They have stopped counting at many places. Such machines have been found in Kalyani, where there is no match; atrocities are being committed against TMC from all sides through central forces. Through SIR, they tried to steal votes, and even now, we are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Everything is being reported wrong. The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will, and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces. I tell party workers that there is no need to feel disheartened; you will win after sunset. The counting of 2-4 rounds has taken place, the counting goes up to 14-18 rounds, and we will win. There is no need for anyone to be afraid," she said.

Also Read: Justice for RG Kar victim? Mother Ratna Debnath leads against TMC from Panihati as BJP set to form govt in Bengal

The BJP surged past the majority mark on Monday, leading in 181 assembly seats against the TMC's 90 as counting progressed, according to the latest Election Commission data. If the trends hold, the saffron party will make history in Bengal, a state it has never governed.

On the other hand, BJP workers raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' outside the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

BJP MP Raju Bista said the trends so far clearly indicate that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP will win more than 180 seats, and the BJP's Chief Minister will take the oath.

"In Bengal, the game is up for Mamata Didi. The trends so far clearly indicate that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP will win more than 180 seats, and the BJP's Chief Minister will take the oath. This is the defeat of their 15 years of misrule... This is the victory of truth... More than 100 of our workers in West Bengal have been martyred; this victory is dedicated to them," he said.

BJP workers have started distributing sweets outside the counting centre in Bhabanipur assembly constituency as the BJP crosses the majority mark in the state.