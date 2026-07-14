/‘We wish to celebrate his life like a festival’: Essel Group Chiarman Subhash Chandra’s emotional tribute to father Nand Kishore Goenka

New Delhi: Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, passed away at the age of 96. A respected person known for his lifelong association with social welfare, cow protection and community initiatives, he was remembered for his contribution to society and his commitment to cultural and religious causes.
His last rites will be performed on Wednesday (July 15) at 11 am at Goenka Udyan in Agroha, Hisar, Haryana, where his mortal remains will be consigned to the five elements.
Recalling his values and the principles he followed throughout his life, Dr Chandra shared the news of his father’s demise in a post on X. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved father this morning, we wish to celebrate his life like a festival. His entire journey was dedicated to social service, cow welfare and service to the nation,” he wrote.
Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year's life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva,and national service as RSS sayam sevak.— Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) July 13, 2026
Goenka’s mortal remains are presently kept at his Mumbai residence at A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive, where family members, friends and well-wishers are paying their last respects.
On Tuesday morning at 7 am, the body will be taken by chartered plane to Hisar, his hometown, where it will be kept at Goenka House, 166 Krishna Mandi, for people to offer their tributes.
The final rites will be held at Goenka Udyan in Agroha Dham on Wednesday at 11 am. His wife’s last rites were also performed at the same place.
Born on September 28, 1930, in Hisar, Goenka belonged to a prominent industrial family but chose to stay away from business operations. He devoted his life to social causes, religious activities and community welfare.
A dedicated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer, he worked in different capacities within the organisation and contributed to initiatives related to social harmony, national service and cultural values.
He played an important role in the establishment and development of Agroha Dham, which is regarded as the historic capital of Maharaja Agrasen. His efforts helped the site gain recognition as a religious and cultural destination.
Goenka served as the patron of Shri Devi Bhawan Mandir Gaushala Trust and was associated with Shri Vaishnav Agarsen Gaushala as its president and patron.
In the education sector, he served as chairman of Fateh Chand Women’s College and supported the growth of GNG Goenka School at Padav Chowk, Hisar.
Cow welfare was one of the areas of Goenka’s social work. Through various organisations, he supported efforts related to cow protection and care.
He also worked towards strengthening the Vaishya community and encouraged initiatives promoting social unity and cultural activities.
His demise is the loss of a respected community leader whose work spanned social, religious and educational fields.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.