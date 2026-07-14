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  • /‘We wish to celebrate his life like a festival’: Essel Group Chiarman Subhash Chandra’s emotional tribute to father Nand Kishore Goenka

‘We wish to celebrate his life like a festival’: Essel Group Chiarman Subhash Chandra’s emotional tribute to father Nand Kishore Goenka

Nand Kishore Goenka breathed his last at the age of 96 in Mumbai.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 04:23 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 04:24 AM IST
‘We wish to celebrate his life like a festival’: Essel Group Chiarman Subhash Chandra’s emotional tribute to father Nand Kishore Goenka

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