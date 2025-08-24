Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951056https://zeenews.india.com/india/we-won-t-back-down-assam-cm-on-controversial-eviction-campaigns-2951056.html
NewsIndia
ASSAM

'We Won’t Back Down’: Assam CM On Controversial Eviction Campaigns

In a firm response to demands for his removal over ongoing eviction drives, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said no propaganda will stop the government from protecting the state’s land. His remarks come amid rising political tension and public debate over the evictions.

|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 10:00 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'We Won’t Back Down’: Assam CM On Controversial Eviction CampaignsFile Image: ( IANS )

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that a Delhi-based team is camping in the State with the aim to paint lawful evictions as so-called "humanitarian crisis".

In a post on X, Sarma said "After Jamaat-e-Hind's outburst demanding my dismissal yesterday, a Delhi-based team -- Harsh Mander, Wajahat Habibullah, Fayaz Shaheen, Prashant Bhushan, and Jawahar Sircar is now camping in Assam."

"This is nothing but a planned attempt to weaken our fight against illegal encroachers. We are alert and firm, no propaganda or pressure will stop us from protecting our land and culture," he addeThe Chief Minister on Sunday told mediapersons at Margherita that, "To spread unrest in Assam, a few individuals have been moving across the state since yesterday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Since yesterday, Harsh Mander and Prashant Bhushan have been visiting different parts of the state.

Another group, including Jawahar Sircar, Wajahat Habibullah, and Fayaz Shaheen, has been visiting different districts of lower Assam since yesterday.

They only met the leaders of the minority community, Jamiat-e-Islami, and they are trying to create an unrest atmosphere in Assam.

"As during the NRC time, these people came to Assam, disrupted the NRC, and failed, similarly, they have begun another attempt. We are monitoring their movements, just as they succeeded during NRC, but this time the government is determined and watching to make sure that they don't succeed."

Sarma further said that Congress, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Prashant Bhushan, Harsh Mander, like intellectuals and some elements from Bangladesh and Pakistan are working to weaken Assam.

"We all Assamese and Indians must remain united to defeat this conspiracy," the Assam Chief Minister said.

The Jamaat-e-Hind has demanded the removal of Sarma and also that he be booked under hate speech laws following the recent eviction drives in the State, which the organisatioin has claimed as being conducted in an "inhuman and discriminatory manner." 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK