We won't let BJP prove majority in floor test on November 30: Uddhav Thackeray to disgruntled Sena MLAs

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting on Saturday at Hotel Lalit with his party MLAs in Mumbai, hours after Maharashtra Governor administered chief minister's oath to BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar and reassured them that the BJP will not be able to prove its majority on the floor of the House on November 30.

Saying that the Shiv Sena would form the government in Maharashtra, Thackeray said that all of the party's dreams will come true. Our dream will come true. Just be calm," Uddhav Thackeray said.

In the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray first asked all the MLAs if they are afraid of the recent developments that have happened in Maharashtra since morning. The MLAs responded with a "no" and told the Shiv Sena chief that they are with him.

"We are with you and we will do whatever you say," the MLAs told Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena chief also said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and the Congress is with the party. The MLAs were assured that the Maharashtra government will be formed by the Shiv Sena.

In a dramatic twist, the BJP made a stunning comeback in Maharashtra as the BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister on Saturday morning with a deputy, Ajit Pawar, whose Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had just hours before finalised a Shiv Sena-led alliance along with the Congress.

Ajit Pawar's uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar said his party is still with the Shiv Sena and its chief Uddhav Thackeray. The BJP would lose the trust vote, claimed Sharad Pawar, alleging that Ajit Pawar had misled the Governor and handed him letters of support that had been taken for the Shiv Sena-led alliance.

According to sources, Devendra Fadnavis will have to prove its majority during the floor test on November 30.