Investigators also claim Siya had repeatedly persuaded Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort in the weeks before his death. The couple reportedly visited the fort on May 31, while another planned visit on June 4 was allegedly stopped by Ketan's mother. Police further allege that on June 14, Siya attempted to push Ketan off the cliff, but he managed to save himself by grabbing a bush. When questioned, she allegedly claimed there had been a snake nearby.