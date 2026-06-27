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'We would have called off wedding': Siya's brother tells police in Ketan Agarwal murder probe

According to police, Sahil appeared before investigators on Friday morning and was allowed to leave late in the evening after extensive questioning. Officers sought details about Siya's relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary and examined several aspects of the ongoing investigation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
'We would have called off wedding': Siya's brother tells police in Ketan Agarwal murder probe
Image Credit: Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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