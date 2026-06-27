The investigation into the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a fresh turn after police questioned Sahil Goyal, the brother of prime accused Siya Goyal, for nearly 10 hours. During the interrogation, Sahil reportedly told investigators that the family would have cancelled the marriage if Siya had expressed any reluctance to marry Ketan.
According to police, Sahil appeared before investigators on Friday morning and was allowed to leave late in the evening after extensive questioning. Officers sought details about Siya's relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary and examined several aspects of the ongoing investigation.
"If Siya had said she didn't like Ketan, we would have stopped the wedding," Sahil reportedly told the police.
An official from Lonavala Rural Police Station confirmed that Sahil had been summoned for questioning and was released after several hours.
Police allege that Ketan Agarwal was murdered on June 18 at Lohagad Fort after being pushed off a cliff by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, 22. Investigators believe the two conspired to kill Ketan because Siya allegedly no longer wanted to go ahead with their wedding, which was scheduled for November.
Ketan, Director and Chief Marketing Officer of his family's real estate firm, Success Group, was initially believed to have died in a trekking accident. However, the investigation later pointed to what police describe as a planned murder.
The case was first registered as an accidental death after Siya claimed Ketan had slipped while trekking. Suspicion grew after investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the Lohagad Fort ticket counter. Police say the footage showed a man wearing a hoodie and shorts following the couple despite the temperature being around 33°C.
In one clip, Siya is allegedly seen looking back as the hooded man suddenly sits down. Police later identified the man as Chetan Chaudhary.
Investigators also claim Siya had repeatedly persuaded Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort in the weeks before his death. The couple reportedly visited the fort on May 31, while another planned visit on June 4 was allegedly stopped by Ketan's mother. Police further allege that on June 14, Siya attempted to push Ketan off the cliff, but he managed to save himself by grabbing a bush. When questioned, she allegedly claimed there had been a snake nearby.
Siya's mother, however, has denied that her daughter wanted to visit the fort on the day of the incident. She claimed that during a video call on the evening of June 17, Ketan and his mother persuaded Siya to accompany him, even though she had told them she needed to rest ahead of a family function the following day.
Her father also rejected reports suggesting the wedding was planned with an extravagant budget. He confirmed the ceremony was scheduled to take place in Udaipur in November and said the family had booked 70 rooms at a premium hotel. According to him, the total wedding expenditure was expected to remain below Rs 3 crore.
Meanwhile, Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, dismissed speculation that his son's use of a toupee had any connection with the alleged motive behind the crime.
"Ketan had a small patch of hair loss due to medical reasons, but this was clearly communicated well before the marriage was finalised," he said.
"If she had any issues, she could have just said 'no'. It would have been very easy for Siya to simply call off the wedding if that was an issue for her," he added.
The case has drawn widespread attention across Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently met Ketan's father in Pune and assured the family of full support during the legal process.
Following the family's request, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct the trial in a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor.
Calling the case deeply disturbing, Fadnavis said it reflected a wider social concern.
"It is an extremely shocking and incomprehensible incident. As a society, we need to reflect on why educated young men and women from good families develop such criminal intent and a desire for revenge. This is not merely a criminal issue; it also has a social angle," he said.
(With IANS inputs)
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