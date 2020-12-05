Weapons recovered ahead of BTAD elections in Assam's Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar: On receiving specific input from sources about the location of weapon cache, a joint team of Indian Army, SSB and Assam Police conducted a successful search operation in which a huge cache of arms, ammunition, high explosives and grenades were recovered in Akshiguri in Ripu Reserve Forest of Kokrajhar District, Assam.

Assisted by Army Dogs, the successful operation held on Friday (December 4), will go a long way in ensuring peace in BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Region) and Assam in general and thwart any nefarious designs of anti-national elements with BTC elections being held this month on 10 December 2020.

Two country-made rifles, one 7.65 mm pistol, one magazine and four rounds of live ammunition of 7.65 mm pistol were recovered from Ripu forest area.

The recoveries have been handed over to Assam Police for further investigation.

The Security Forces will continue to undertake all actions to end insurgency and create a peaceful atmosphere for the future generation.

Live TV