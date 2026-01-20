Weather Alert: Delhi Continues To Shiver, AQI Remains 'Severe' | Check Flight Advisory

Weather Alert: As North India continued to shiver, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced a cold Tuesday morning. Cold wave conditions persisted in the national capital, prompting Delhi Airport to issue an advisory stating that low-visibility procedures were in effect.

The visuals from the area near the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar showed a layer of smog. The AQI in the area, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), is 445, falling within the 'severe' category.

#WATCH | A layer of smog covers parts of Delhi NCR. Visuals from the area near the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar.



AQI in the area, as claimed by CPCB, is 445, falling in the 'severe' category. pic.twitter.com/W3CPVTZPaX — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ANI reported that as the cold wave continued in several parts of the national capital, homeless individuals took refuge in rain shelters to escape the winter chill.

Meanwhile, in response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday reinvoked Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the NCR.

Delhi Flight Operations

Delhi Airport, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed passengers that low-visibility procedures were in place, while adding that flight operations were running normally.

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

According to an IANS report, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the formal withdrawal of the Northeast Monsoon from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and adjoining parts of South India, marking the end of the primary rainy season for the region.

Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until January 21 (Wednesday).

During this period, early morning fog or mist may occur at one or two isolated places, particularly during the pre-dawn hours, potentially affecting visibility in low-lying and inland areas.

The Weather Department has indicated that there will be little to no significant change in minimum temperatures across the region during this phase.

However, night temperatures are expected to remain near normal or slightly below normal levels, bringing relatively cooler conditions during the early mornings and late evenings.

(with agencies' inputs)