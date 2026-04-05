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NewsIndiaWeather Alert: IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts across multiple states amid Western Disturbance
IMD WEATHER ALERT

Weather Alert: IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts across multiple states amid Western Disturbance

According to the IMD report, "Two western disturbances are set to impact northwest India this week, with peak activity expected on 7th & 8th April. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the Kashmir Valley on 7th April."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2026, 06:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Weather Alert: IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts across multiple states amid Western Disturbance(Image: IANS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues alert for heavy rainfall in isolated spots of Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours on Sunday.

With these areas already soaked, IMD warns of new weather disruptions nationwide in the coming days, driven by approaching western disturbances.

According to the IMD report, "Two western disturbances are set to impact northwest India this week, with peak activity expected on 7th & 8th April. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the Kashmir Valley on 7th April."

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The department also said that several parts of Northeast India are likely to see continued rainfall over the next five days.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over Northeast India during the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 05th, 06th, 08th & 09th; Assam & Meghalaya on 07th, 09th & 11th April. Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Karnataka during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Kerala & Mahe on 05th & 06th April."

The IMD further said that parts of North India are also likely to experience unstable weather conditions.

"Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 Kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 05th & 06th; Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph gusting to 60 Kmph) likely over Uttar Pradesh on 05th; Punjab and Rajasthan on 06th April."

On Saturday, IMD issued an orange warning for Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and other states. It forecasts widespread hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds up to 60-70 kmph over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, hailstorms and gusty winds battered Madhya Pradesh, causing deaths and injuries.

Fierce storms, heavy rain, and massive hail hit Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, killing at least six people and injuring several, including councillor Pooja Kushwah. Thick hail covered fields and roads, devastating rural areas.

Triggered by a western disturbance, the unseasonal weather brought lemon- and chickpea-sized hail, strong winds, and lightning across MP, including Bhind. IMD had warned of thunderstorms, hail, and 60-70 kmph winds.


(with agencies input)
 

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