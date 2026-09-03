/Weather alert: IMD sounds alarm for 14 states – is your district in heavy rain zone on Sept 4?

New Delhi: Friday (September 4) could bring heavy rain to several parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for 14 states and union territories. Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal are among the areas likely to get rain.
The national weather agency’s daily bulletin predicts rain across several regions, with some areas facing heavy to very heavy showers. West Bengal has an orange alert for eight districts, while parts of Madhya Pradesh face a higher risk of heavy rain and flooding.
Here is what the forecast suggest:
Delhi and national capital region (NCR) are likely to have a cloudy day on September 4, with moderate rain expected across the region. The maximum temperature may settle around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could be around 25 degrees.
The weather may gradually change between September 5 and 8. Partly cloudy skies are expected over the capital and neighbouring areas. Rain is also likely to keep temperatures from rising much, offering some relief from the heat and humidity.
Several districts in the state are likely to receive rain on Friday. Western Uttar Pradesh may see heavy rainfall, with some areas expected to receive heavy showers through September 7.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to see rain or light rain at a few places on September 4 and 5.
The IMD has also identified a moderate flood risk in parts of the state for September 4. The districts named in the warning include Chitrakoot, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi in eastern Uttar Pradesh, along with parts of Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Jhansi in western Uttar Pradesh.
Rain is expected to continue across Bihar, with most parts of the state likely to receive showers on September 4 and 5. The IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places through September 6.
Subject: (i) Under the influence of Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over northeast Madhya Pradesh &— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 3, 2026
neighbourhood, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh during 03rd -05th with
isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh on… pic.twitter.com/vRuO55QIyz
Several districts could therefore see another spell of wet weather during the first week of September.
Eastern Rajasthan is expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall on September 4, with heavy rain possible in some places.
Western Rajasthan may receive scattered rainfall through September 6. Some areas could therefore see light rain during the day on Friday.
Madhya Pradesh is among the states facing a stronger rain warning. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in eastern Madhya Pradesh on September 4, with heavy rain possible in parts of the region through September 8.
Western Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive widespread rainfall through September 7, with heavy to very heavy showers also possible on Friday.
The weather department has also warned of a flood risk over the next 24 hours in several districts, including Damoh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen and Betul.
The state is also facing another spell of heavy rain, with Kolkata and several surrounding districts likely to receive heavy showers on September 4.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum.
Some places could see strong winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Thunderstorms with persistent rain are also possible in parts of the state during the warning period.
Heavy rain is also expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.
The September 4 forecast also covers Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh.
The weather pattern will keep several parts of north, central and eastern India under rain activity as the monsoon season moves towards its final phase.
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