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Weather alert: IMD sounds alarm for 14 states – is your district in heavy rain zone on Sept 4?

Several parts of India are likely to witness heavy rain on September 4, with Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar, MP and West Bengal among the affected areas. Rain is expected to continue in parts of north, central and eastern India through the coming days.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 11:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
Weather alert: IMD sounds alarm for 14 states – is your district in heavy rain zone on Sept 4?
Image Credit: Dark monsoon clouds hover over Delhi as the IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain and generally cloudy skies across the national capital. (File photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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