Several areas in India are expected to receive rainfall on Sunday as the India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for states including Maharashtra and West Bengal. Meanwhile, several parts of Punjab's Amritsar received light rain during the night. The visuals showed vehicles moving while rain continued.

Watch Visuals Of Rain In Amritsar Here:

#WATCH | Punjab | Light rain lashes several parts of Amritsar pic.twitter.com/VU9Iaor32k — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

Earlier, the weather department had issued cyclone 'Shakti' warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7.

The IMD has issued cyclone 'Shakti' warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7.

According to the release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the nothern Maharashtra coast until October 5.

Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the weather department said that SCS “Shakhti” over the northwest Arabian Sea moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last 6 hours and lay centered at

2330 hrs IST of 4th October.

"It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach northwest and adjoining westcentral. Arabian Sea by evening of today, the 5th October. Thereafter, it will recurve and move nearly. eastwards from morning of 6th October 2025 and weaken gradually," the IMD said in an X post.

As per ANI, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone 'Shakti' warning. District administrations should activate their disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, advise against sea travel, and maintain safety during heavy rains.

Rain in South Bengal Till Lakshmi Puja

According to IANS, the Met office has predicted moderate to heavy rain across South Bengal from Saturday through Lakshmi Puja on Monday, under the influence of a deep depression over Gangetic Bengal.

The depression that was formed has already reached the landmass.

Due to the heavy rain accompanied by water release from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams, several low-lying areas in Bengal in Howrah, Hooghly, West Midnapore, and East Midnapore districts are likely to be flooded.

Kolkata is predicted to receive moderate to heavy rain on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of rain in all the districts of north Bengal till Tuesday.

(with agencies' inputs)