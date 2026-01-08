Rajasthan Winter Alert: 23 Districts Experience Extreme Cold Wave And Dense Fog; Schools Closed As Jaipur Freezes | VIDEO

Rajasthan is experiencing one of its worst winter seasons, as it was gripped by a severe cold wave and smothered by a thick layer of dense fog, bringing life to a grinding halt on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The MeT has raised a high-level alert in 23 districts, in addition to which schools have been closed in 26 districts.

Orange & Yellow Alerts: 23 Districts On Alert

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has intensified warnings as ice-carrying winds from the Himalayas blow through the desert state.

Orange Alert (10 districts): The warning message said that there will be dense fog and cold day conditions in Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Karauli, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk.

Yellow Alert (13 Districts): Fog warnings and cold waves have been issued for Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu, Alwar, and other districts.

Public School Closures & Schedule Changes

As the visibility level has gone below 50 meters, the state administration is now giving prime importance to the safety of children:

26 Districts Closed: Educational institutions in 26 districts, including Jaipur, Bikaner, and Sikar, to remain closed on Thursday.

Jodhpur Update: In Jodhpur, the collector of the district has modified the timing for schools, including government schools and private schools, to 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM to spare children from the early morning cold.

Extended Breaks: The closure of classes for students up to Class 5 in Jaipur has now been extended till January 10, while classes 6 to 8 are closed till January 8.

'Daytime Chill': Jaipur Colder Than Shekhawati

In a rare weather occurrence, Jaipur, which is the state capital, recorded lower temperatures during the day than cold spots such as Fatehpur and Churu.

Maximum Temperature Drop: The maximum temperature in Sri Ganganagar is recorded as 10.4°C on Wednesday, which is just the same as the night temperatures in the southern parts of the state, such as Chittorgarh

Visibility Crisis: The dense fog resulted in visibility of less than 50 meters in the Jaipur and Kota divisions of Rajasthan. It has resulted in a delay for the Northwestern Railway and the flying schedules of Jaipur Airport.

Regional Temperature Update (Recorded On Wednesday)

As on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Rajasthan has experienced a significant fall in the minimum temperatures with the onset of "Severe Cold Day" conditions at Sri Ganganagar with the maximum temperature not even touching 10.4°C with a minimum of 7.4°C. A cold wave gripped Bikaner with the night temperature plummeting to 4.1°C, while the state capital, Jaipur, experienced heavy fog with the minimum temperatures dipping to 6.2°C from a maximum of 16.2°C.

In the Shekhawati zone, the minimum temperature at Sikar (Fatehpur) dipped to 4.5°C, with the chilliest spots being the hill resort of Mount Abu, with ground frost at a minimum temperature of 3.0°C.

Forecast: No Relief For 5 Days

Forecasts said that this severe weather condition is expected to continue for the next 4 to 5 days. There is a relief only expected after January 12 because of possibly changed conditions due to a new western disturbance. People are advised to avoid any unwanted travel during late nights or early mornings because of "black ice" on highways.

