RAJASTHAN WEATHER ALERT

Weather Department Warns Of Heatwave Prevailing In Parts Of Rajasthan In Next Few Days

According to the meteorological department, the day temperature in the state is likely to increase by three to four notches in the next two to three days. 

|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2025, 04:23 PM IST|Source: PTI
Weather Department Warns Of Heatwave Prevailing In Parts Of Rajasthan In Next Few Days (Representative image)

Jaipur: Amid above-normal maximum temperature being witnessed by Rajasthan over the past few days, the weather department has warned of heatwave in parts of the state on Saturday. 

The state has been witnessing maximum temperature one to four degrees above the normal. 

On April 6-7, the maximum temperature may be 44-45 degrees Celsius in parts of southwest Rajasthan while some areas in the east may record maximum temperature in the range of 42 to 44 degrees Celsius. 

Heatwave is likely to prevail in some parts of the southern Rajasthan from today, the weather department said, adding that both the intensity and the area covered would increase in the next two to three days. 

There is a warning of strong heatwave in some parts of the state from April 6 to 8. 

The maximum temperature in most parts of the state is being recorded at 37 to 42 degrees Celsius, which is 1 to 4 notches above normal. 

Barmer was the hottest place in Rajasthan on Friday, recording a maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius that is 4.5 notches above what is normal in the region during this time of the year. 

