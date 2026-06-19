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India weather update: IMD alerts for heavy rain in south India as dust storms, heatwave grip north

India weather update: IMD issued dual weather alerts: Heavy rains to lash Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, while heatwaves and dust storms hit Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and UP.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 07:48 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 08:07 AM IST
India weather update: IMD alerts for heavy rain in south India as dust storms, heatwave grip north
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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