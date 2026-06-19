/India weather update: IMD alerts for heavy rain in south India as dust storms, heatwave grip north

India weather update: India is witnessing an extremely divided weather pattern due to the sluggish nature of the southwest monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for excessive rains in the southern and eastern states of India, while heatwaves and dust storms have been forecast to cause trouble in the northern plains.
The main reason behind the strange nature of the weather pattern is attributed to the slow pace of the southwest monsoon, as it has lost its momentum, resulting in some states being deprived of rain.
While the northern part of the country is experiencing very harsh weather due to heat, weather systems are going to bring relief to the southern and northeastern parts of the country. Cyclonic circulations are going to cause heavy rain in the following areas:
Heavy to Moderate Inundation: Central parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, parts of West Bengal, and Assam can witness moderate rainfall, whereas localised areas are going to receive heavy downpour.
Moderate rainfall: Light to moderate rains can be experienced across Northeast India, northeastern Bihar, South Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Scattered showers: The Western Himalayas, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh will receive scattered showers.
Apart from this, light and short spells of showers can occur on the western coast and in some parts of the eastern region, such as Odisha, Vidarbha, south-eastern Rajasthan, southern and eastern Gujarat, and Konkan-Goa regions.
The interaction of Western Disturbance with lower-level winds is expected to cause atmospheric instability in northwest India.
An advisory has been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and the National Capital Region (NCR) which includes Delhi. These areas are likely to witness sudden thundershowers with lightning and intense dust storms. Strong winds may reduce the visibility levels suddenly.
On the other hand, intense heat wave conditions are going to prevail over the northern plains. There is an ongoing heat wave warning in some parts of Uttar Pradesh.
High temperatures during the daytime are likely to cross many places in Uttar Pradesh beyond normal limits. Dry and hot westerly winds will further increase thermal discomfort during the afternoon hours.
The wider concern among agronomists is due to the inability of the southwest monsoon to make any further progress. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) has been stagnant at two important points:
Since the monsoon has come to a standstill, it continues to affect central India due to the deficiency in rainfall for the month. According to meteorologists, there have been no low-pressure formations over the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal, which could facilitate the movement of the monsoon flow into the interior of the country.
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