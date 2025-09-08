Weather Forecast: Monsoon Fury Intensifies, Brace For Stormy Rain In These Districts From Sept 8-11

New Delhi: The monsoon is set to unleash its full force across large parts of India over the next five days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam and parts of South India. The alert covers the period from September 7 to September 11.

A significant weather change is underway. The IMD has identified a low-pressure system over northwestern Madhya Pradesh, extending to eastern Rajasthan. This system is expected to trigger heavy downpours and strong winds across the affected regions. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, urging residents and local administrations to remain alert.

UP To Witness Intense Rainfall

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains are expected to continue till September 9. The IMD has issued specific warnings for districts including Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Hathras, Kasganj, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Aligarh, Budaun, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Hapur, Amroha, Meerut and Bijnor.

Winds in these regions could reach speeds of 30-50 km/h during the storms.

Recent rains have already caused flood-like conditions in several areas, including Mathura and Noida, highlighting the urgency of precautionary measures. Residents are advised to avoid low-lying areas and take safety precautions during this period.

Heavy Rain Forecast For Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is expected to experience continuous heavy rainfall till September 9. Certain areas have received specific alerts for September 8 and 9, with residents urged to stay indoors and follow local advisories.

Delhi-NCR Alert

The national capital and surrounding areas are expected to experience heavy rainfall till September 10. The IMD has issued alerts for Delhi-NCR, urging residents to take precautionary measures as temperatures fluctuate and strong winds accompany the showers.

South India Braces For Torrential Rain

Southern states are also under the weather department’s radar. Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to see heavy rainfall on September 10 and 11.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Kerala and Karnataka, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and avoid outdoor activities during stormy conditions.

Advisory For Fishermen

The IMD has also cautioned fishermen about rough seas and strong winds from till September 11 in the Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea during this period to ensure safety.

The next four days mark a critical period for India’s monsoon. Authorities have urged citizens to stay updated with local forecasts, follow safety guidelines and prepare for possible disruptions due to heavy rainfall and winds.