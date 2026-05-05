Delhi weather alert: Severe hailstorm lashes Dwarka, IGI Airport; flights diverted as temperatures plunge 7°C

Delhi weather update: The citizens of the national capital experienced a sudden change in weather pattern on Tuesday as rains and hailstorms pounded down various districts of Delhi. The weather system brought along strong winds, causing sharp temperature falls, providing relief to Delhiites from the extreme heat experienced earlier.

Severe hailstorm in parts of dwarka; IMD gives warning of thunderstorms

Severe hailstorm was witnessed in Dwarka and some other parts of Southwest Delhi. People residing in those areas posted images of their white roads on social media.

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The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for the region as per which:

There would be thunderstorms and lightning which would occur isolated to scattered in Northwest India.

There would be gusty wind of speed 40-60 km/h.

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Maximum and minimum temperature analysis: Cooler weather forecast

According to reports released by the weather office, the maximum temperature in the national capital remained at 32-34°C, which was much lower than the usual temperature observed in May. On the other hand, the minimum temperature stood at 20°C. This was followed by a similar cool period recorded on this

This comes just after a similar weather event experienced last Saturday, indicating that the start of May will be cool for those residing in Delhi.

Extended forecast: Next rainy spell between May 10-11

According to meteorologists, the next wave of rain and thunderstorms is expected to affect the National Capital Region on May 10 to 11.

Looking ahead to the rest of the month, the IMD projected that much of the country will experience normal to below-normal maximum temperatures. Some parts of northwest and southern India, however, might experience heatwave-like weather conditions in May 2026.

Global factors to monitor: El Niño and monsoon season

Although the rainfall brings temporary relief, the IMD is watching out for other climatic indicators that can affect the onset of the Southwest monsoon season.

Enso Development: Currently, ENSO-neutral conditions are changing into El Niño. The latter typically coincides with below-average rainfall during the monsoon season.

Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD): Currently, IOD is neutral, although some climate scientists suggest that positive IOD, which can bring better rainfall to India, may emerge later on during the monsoon season.

Despite all the worldwide indications, the IMD says India will continue experiencing above-normal rainfall for the rest of May, which can help offset any summer rains.

Weather warning: Citizens are warned to remain inside during lightning and not stand near any trees or makeshift shelters during very fast-moving winds.

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