India Weather Update: Biting Cold Wave In The North Vs Heavy Rain Warning In The South | Check IMD forecast

IMD Alert: The North Indian region is reeling in the grip of a very harsh winter. The cold wave conditions are bone-chilling in many parts of some states in North India on Thursday, the 8th of January 2026. While people in the regions of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are lighting bonfires for warmth, the India Meteorological Department is warning of rainfall in the regions of South India.

Rain Alert For 3 Southern States

While the north is undergoing freezing temperatures, the IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in the Southern peninsula because of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

States affected: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Wind Warning: Squally winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km/hr ( gusting to 50 km/hr).

Advisory: Fishermen have been advised not to go into the sea along the Tamil Nadu coastline and the Gulf of Mannar until the 10th of January.

Delhi-NCR: Bone-Chilling Winds

The national capital is experiencing "Cold Day" to "Severe Cold Day."

Temperature: The maximum temperature for Delhi will remain around 16°C, while the minimum may drop to 5°C.

Wind Chill: The icy winds with a speed of 15 to 20 km/h are making the "real-feel" temperature much lower, thus serious health hazards to the elderly and children.

Haryana: Panipat, Gurugram, and Sonipat are reportedly facing a grave cold wave warning.

Uttar Pradesh - Fog and School Closures

A dense blanket of fog has impacted rail and road transport services in UP.

Cold Wave Zone: Over 15 districts are under the influence of intense cold. These include Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Agra.

Visibility: The report of dense fog has been received from Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, and Sitapur. The visibility has reduced to less than 50 meters.

Education: Schools in various districts such as Noida and Varanasi are shut for the junior classes because of the intense weather.

Bihar & Jharkhand: Dense Fog Warning

The IMD has put out a "Yellow Alert" for fog in the eastern belt.

Bihar: Dense fog is forecast to occur in 19 districts, which includes Patna, Gaya, and Bhagalpur. In Purnia and Kishanganj, the cold wave is quite extreme.

Jharkhand: Cities such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Bokaro are experiencing a drastic fall in the minimum temperature at night, with the temperature ranging between 7°C and 9°C.

Regional Temperature Predictions

At present, as of January 8, 2026, a huge contrast is being noticed in the weather conditions of the Indian subcontinent. Delhi in the North is gearing up for a bone-chilling cold wave with a maximum of 16°C and a minimum of 5°C under clear skies. Similarly, Lucknow and Patna are facing low visibility; whereas Lucknow is noticing a maximum of 17°C and a minimum of 7°C in dense fog, Patna is facing even more adverse weather conditions with very dense fog and a maximum of 16°C.

In the eastern part of the country, Ranchi is still a bit cold and cloudy due to dense fog conditions, with a minimum of 19°C to 7°C. Meanwhile, South India is dealing with a completely different situation since Chennai is on high alert due to intense rainfall conditions with a warm and humid environment of 29°C to 24°C.

