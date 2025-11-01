Weather Alert: Cyclone Montha Devastates South India; North India Hits By 'Pink Chill,' Sikkim Snowfall Red Alert

Winter has started arriving in North India: The temperature has started dropping in the northern region of India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Punjab. Meanwhile, parts of the India-China border have also received fresh snowfall, resulting in increased cold temperatures. On the other side, a Red Alert was declared in Sikkim, while heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Montha has caused damage and taken several lives in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

'Pink Chill' Descends On Delhi-NCR

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings for increasing cold in various parts of the country, with effects ranging from snowfall to heavy rains and strong winds.

Skies are expected to be partly cloudy in the Delhi-NCR region, including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad over the next few days. The "pink chill" of November has descended in Delhi, most prominently felt during late nights and early mornings.

Uttar Pradesh: Changing Weather Conditions

In Uttar Pradesh, the cold has set in suddenly in many districts of Eastern UP, following recent rainfall. On the other hand, most districts of Western UP are already witnessing alternating cloud cover.

For today, a heavy rain alert along with strong winds has been issued in districts of Eastern UP that include Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Mau. People have been advised to be cautious.

Red Alert Issued For Snowfall In Sikkim

Heavy snowfall occurred in the India-China border on Friday due to which the temperature in Sikkim plummeted. Nathula, Kupup and Tsomgo (Tshangu) Lake received very heavy snowfall.

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Sikkim, warning of further deterioration in the weather over the next 24 hours. A clean-up operation is underway at many places to clear the snow, and tourists have been asked to be cautious.

Cold And Clear Weather In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand will witness mainly clear weather and remain cold during the day. The hill regions are likely to face cold breezes in the morning, and there is a possibility of temperatures touching 8-10 degrees Celsius in some areas. The sun will shine lightly in the afternoon, so the general weather will be favorable. Places like Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Haldwani will also start with intense cold mornings, while the temperature may rise during the rest of the day.

Cyclone Montha Causes Destruction In Southern States

Cyclone Montha has left trails of destruction across several states in South India.

Telangana: At least six persons have lost their lives due to heavy rainfall caused by the cyclone in various incidents across the state.

Andhra Pradesh: The State Energy Minister said that Montha destroyed at least 13,000 electricity poles, 3,000 kilometres of conductor lines, and 3,000 transformers.

Odisha and Bengal are also witnessing the effects of the cyclone, which include heavy destruction.

