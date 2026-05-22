Weather Today: Delhi-NCR to face more heatwaves as IMD issues Red, Orange alerts; Banda sizzles at 48.2°C

National Capital Delhi and neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Meerut, besides Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Banda are likely to witness high temperature and heatwave on Friday as well. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red and Orange alerts respectively for different regions as large parts of India continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in several regions. In Gurugram, the maximum temperature hovers around 41-43 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: IMD heatwave alert: 45°C temperature to grip north and east India for next 7 days

IMD Issues Heatwave Alert

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From Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan to Maharashtra, Telangana and Gujarat, people battled scorching temperatures, water shortages and hot winds, while doctors urged citizens to remain indoors during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated. The atmosphere has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue Red and Orange alerts across multiple states. The IMD has also issued a 'Red Alert' for East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and certain parts of Vidarbha for the next three days. According to IMD, temperatures in Delhi-NCR are hovering above 45 degrees Celsius and similar conditions are expected to continue through the week.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told news agency ANI that heatwave conditions were likely to continue for at least another week across large parts of Northwest, Central and East India. "We anticipate that heatwave conditions will persist across parts of Northwest, Central, and most of East India for the next 6 to 7 days. We have issued an 'Orange Alert' for Punjab, Haryana, NCR-Delhi region, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," Kumar said.

Uttar Pradesh Heatwave

In Uttar Pradesh, severe heatwave conditions persisted across Lucknow, Banda, Prayagraj and Bundelkhand regions. Lucknow Civil Hospital established a special cold room and heat stress ward to deal with rising cases. Banda remained the hottest place in the country for the third consecutive day with temperatures touching 48.2 degrees Celsius.

IMD scientist Mohammed Danish said hot winds from Rajasthan and a lack of cloud cover were worsening conditions. "Bundelkhand, Prayagraj and Agra are hotter than Lucknow. Banda has recorded 46-48 degrees Celsius, among the highest in the country," he said. The maximum temperature hovers around 42 degrees Celsius in Lucknow, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, while in Ghaziabad, it's slightly higher at 43 degrees Celsius, leading to an excessive heat situation.

Doctors in Banda reported a sharp rise in heat-related illnesses. Hospitals are witnessing increased cases of fever, dizziness, dehydration and vomiting. In Moradabad, paediatrician Veer Singh said dehydration cases were rising among children.

Also Read: Beat the blackout: A citizen's guide to load management as extreme heatwaves overload India's power transformers

Bihar, Maharashtra, and Andhra Weather Update

In Bihar, heatwave-like conditions gripped Patna and several western districts. IMD scientist Anand Shankar said temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius were prevailing in districts such as Kaimur, Rohtas, Bhojpur and Gaya. "The discomfort level is quite high. Warm night conditions may also prevail in districts such as Kaimur, Rohtas and Aurangabad," he said. Patna District Magistrate ordered revised school timings in view of the heatwave. Classes up to standard 5 were suspended while classes for standards 6 to 8 were restricted till 10:30 am from May 22 to May 26.

In Maharashtra, the Vidarbha region continued to witness severe heatwave conditions. Meteorologist Pravin Kumar said Wardha recorded 47.1 degrees Celsius while Nagpur crossed 46 degrees Celsius. "Red Alerts have been issued for Akola, Amravati and Wardha. Temperatures are likely to touch 47 degrees Celsius," he said.

In Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam weather department officer Jagannath Kumar said severe heatwave conditions were likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next three days, even as southwest monsoon conditions gradually advanced. (With ANI inputs)