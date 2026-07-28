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Weather today: Rain brings relief to Delhi, Yellow alert issued; IMD predicts heavy showers in Tamil Nadu

The IMD has also forecast moderate rainfall over Delhi on Wednesday, with light to moderate rain expected at several places across the city during the day.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 09:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 09:06 AM IST
Weather today: Rain brings relief to Delhi, Yellow alert issued; IMD predicts heavy showers in Tamil Nadu
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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