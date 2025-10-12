Advertisement
WEATHER ALERT TODAY

Weather Today: Snow Blankets Mountains In Higher Reaches Of Bhaderwah, Tamil Nadu To Receive Heavy Rain – Check Forecast

Ten districts in Tamil Nadu are forecasted to experience intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Meanwhile, visuals of snow-covered mountains in the higher reaches of Bhaderwah have emerged. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Today: Snow Blankets Mountains In Higher Reaches Of Bhaderwah, Tamil Nadu To Receive Heavy Rain – Check ForecastVisuals from higher reaches of Bhaderwah (Credit: @ANI/X)

Visuals have emerged from the higher reaches of Bhaderwah, where mountains are blanketed in fresh snow. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai is forecasting heavy showers across several parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.  

As the northeast monsoon is expected to be more intense this year, according to IANS, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) of Tamil Nadu began implementing additional flood-control measures in low-lying areas. 

Watch Visuals Of Snow-Covered Mountains In Higher Reaches Of Bhaderwah:

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Today

IANS reported, citing the latest bulletin, that ten districts are forecasted to experience intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The weather department has said that heavy rain is expected over hilly and interior regions of Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, the Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, and Madurai, while Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, and Namakkal districts may also witness strong spells throughout the day.

“Winds are likely to blow at speeds of up to 40 kmph during thunderstorms, and rainfall may be intense in certain pockets,” the statement read.

The forecast follows a wet spell on Saturday, when several districts, including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, and Tirupattur, received heavy showers.

Chennai Rain Forecast Today

In Chennai and its surrounding suburbs, moderate rain is expected to continue intermittently, with cloudy skies prevailing through most of the day.

IANS quoted an RMC official as saying, “Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely over a few areas in and around the city.”

The department has also cautioned residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas to remain alert, as rainfall intensity could fluctuate sharply in short periods.

Northeast Monsoon 

The northeast monsoon is expected to intensify over the next few days. 

In view of the forecast and the weather situation, the public has also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to hill regions where landslides can occur.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution while driving through waterlogged areas.

(with agencies' inputs) 

