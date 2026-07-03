/Weather today: Southwest monsoon arrives in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, further advances towards Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially declared the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Delhi and the entire state of Madhya Pradesh, bringing widespread relief from the heatwave and high humidity in the national capital.
The monsoon arrived in Delhi on Thursday, July 2, five days later than the normal onset date of June 27.
Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR throughout the day, significantly lowering temperatures and easing the discomfort caused by hot and humid conditions.
As of July 3, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into parts of the north Arabian Sea, additional areas of Gujarat, the remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, and more regions of Rajasthan and Haryana.
The Northern Limit of the Monsoon currently passes through 22°N/60°E, 22°N/65°E, Jamnagar, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Hisar, Bhatinda, and 32.5°N/70°E.The IMD has indicated that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan over the next 4–5 days.
Following Thursday’s rains, the maximum temperature in Delhi dropped to 33°C, 4.4 degrees below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature settled at 22.8°C, 5.1 degrees below normal. Humidity levels remained high, ranging between 61% and 95%.
The IMD has issued a Yellow alert for Delhi and adjoining areas for Friday, forecasting a generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
Similar weather with moderate rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 33°C and 38°C till July 8, with a further drop of 2–3 degrees possible in the coming days due to continued rainfall activity.
This year’s onset in Delhi on July 2 is slightly later than last year’s arrival on June 28. However, it is significantly earlier than the delayed arrivals in 2021 (July 13) and 2002 (July 19).
Over the past 25 years, the monsoon has typically reached Delhi between the last week of June and the first week of July, with June 27 as the long-term normal date.The earliest onset in this period was on June 15, 2008, while the latest was on July 19, 2002.
The marginal delay this year has been largely attributed to the lingering effects of El Niño in the Pacific Ocean, which often weakens the monsoon circulation and can result in delayed onset and subdued rainfall activity in parts of the country.
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