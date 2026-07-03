Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Weather today: Southwest monsoon arrives in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, further advances towards Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana

Weather today: Southwest monsoon arrives in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, further advances towards Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana

 IMD issued a Yellow alert for Delhi and adjoining areas for Friday, forecasting moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
Weather today: Southwest monsoon arrives in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, further advances towards Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Actor Annu Kapoor showers praise on Amitabh Bachchan, says, 'This record belonged to late Lata Mangeshkar...'
Amitabh Bachchan2 min ago
2
weather today4 min ago
3
Auto news13 min ago
4
Lock Upp Season 239 min ago
5
real estate42 min ago