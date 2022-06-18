New Delhi: In a much needed relief to the Delhi residents, rainfall lashed the capital city for second consecutive day on Saturday (June 18, 2022) resulting in drastic drop in mercury. The residents of the national capital woke up to the downpour as the temperature in the national capital dropped from over 40 degree Celsius in the past few days to less than 35 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has prediction said, “A generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' is expected today in Delhi-NCR.”

According to IMD, the weather pattern is likely to remain the same for the next two to three days. The weather is expected to clear from June 22.

#WATCH | Weather turns pleasant in Delhi as the national capital receives rainfall. As per IMD's forecast, Delhi to experience 'Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' today.



Yellow alert for national capital

IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Delhi in the next four days under the influence of a western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea at lower tropospheric levels.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain, for four days starting Saturday. The mercury is predicted to drop to 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Delhi’s air quality improves

Intermittent rain in the national capital brought down the temperature by 3.5 degree Celsius, giving much needed relief to the residents of the city. Due to the rain spell, the air quality in the national capital has drastically improved.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 96 for PM10 and 30 for PM2.5. Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters.

Usually, the air quality is categorised as `good` when the AQI is between 0 to 50; `satisfactory` between 51-100; `moderate` between 101-200; `poor` between 201-300; `very poor` between 301-400; `severe` between 401-500; and `hazardous` at over 500.

