IMD weather alert: Dust storms to hit Delhi-NCR, Punjab & Haryana; heavy rain forecast for Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand

IMD weather alert: In light of an extended spell of hot weather, the weather patterns in the Indian subcontinent have undergone major changes. Coming out of an intense spell of rain and showers, the IMD (India Meteorological Department) has released a warning of yet another round of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for today, i.e., April 30th, in North, East, and South India.

Warning for dust storms and showers in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Punjab

As part of the weather change, light to moderate rains combined with dust storms are predicted for the national capital and its adjoining regions. Similarly, the Haryana and Punjab states are forecasted to witness dust storms along with light to moderate showers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Visibility concerns: Citizens have been asked to remain careful against a sudden change in weather conditions and possible reduction in visibility due to the occurrence of dust storms.

Temperature decrease: The new weather patterns will be expected to decrease the temperature slightly, which would provide some relief against the summer heat.

ALSO READ | IMD weather update: Orange alert for heavy rain in 15 states; 70 kmph winds to hit Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal

Alert for heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand

Among other regions of India, the eastern part will see the most active weather patterns.

Regional outlook: There are forecasts of heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Impacts: There may be high winds that could affect the supply of electricity, leading to fallen trees.

Lower regions: Similarly, there will be light to moderate rains, coupled with thunderstorms in Odisha. There may be some risk of heavy downpour in particular areas leading to flooding in low-lying areas.

Snowfall and rains in the Himalayan belt

The Northern states of India have begun preparations for a cold wave.

Snowfall: Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have received light to moderate rains and fresh snowfall.

Hazards: High winds and lightning could strike the region, causing the area to remain colder than normal.

Active weather in the northeast and southern regions of India

Rains continue to prevail in the other parts of the country.

Northeast: It is forecasted that continuous rain will prevail in the Northeastern states for the coming days.

Southern states: Areas of Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are expected to experience thunderstorms and rains.

IMD safety advisory: The weather department advises people to remain safe during thunderstorms. Individuals are cautioned to move away from trees and electrical poles.

ALSO READ | Dhar road accident: 12 killed as overloaded pickup collides with SUV in Madhya Pradesh; PM Modi and CM Yadav announce relief