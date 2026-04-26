Weather Update: Back-to-back Western Disturbances set to break North India's heatwave

North India has been baking for days. Temperatures have climbed to extreme levels across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, and for millions of people enduring the heat, the forecast has offered little comfort, until now. Meteorologists say a series of back-to-back Western Disturbances is on their way, and with them, the prospect of dust storms, thundershowers, and a meaningful drop in temperatures over the coming days.

What are Western Disturbances?

A Western Disturbance is a weather system that originates in the Mediterranean region and travels eastward, carrying moisture and atmospheric instability into the Indian subcontinent. During peak summer months, these systems are among the few natural mechanisms capable of breaking a prolonged heatwave across northern India.

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What to expect and when

According to the latest meteorological assessments, the first signs of change could arrive as early as the evening of 27 April, with isolated dust storms and light rainfall possible across parts of the region. Conditions are expected to intensify between 28 and 30 April, when widespread dust storms and thunderstorms are forecast across several northern states.

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Temperatures, which have been pushing well above 40°C in recent days, could begin falling below the 42°C mark from 29 April onward. While that may not mark the end of summer heat, even a modest drop would bring considerable relief to a region that has been sweltering for days.

The India Meteorological Department has been closely monitoring the situation. Back-to-back Western Disturbances of this nature are relatively uncommon during periods of such intense heat, and forecasters are treating the development with particular attention.

Not without risk

Meteorologists have been careful to note that the incoming weather systems are not entirely benign. Dust storms, a common precursor to weather changes in north India, are driven by strong gusty winds that lift loose soil, sharply reduce visibility, and are typically followed by sudden rainfall. The accompanying storms could cause localised disruptions, including traffic delays and wind damage.

The extent of cooling will ultimately depend on how intense and frequent the thundershowers turn out to be.

For now, the approaching disturbances represent what forecasters have described as the only ray of hope in breaking the current heat cycle. If the forecast holds, the coming days could offer north India its first real breathing space in weeks.

Also Read: India sees May-June-like heatwave in late April; IMD issues do's and don'ts to beat the heat