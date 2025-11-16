Advertisement
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu

IMD issued yellow and orange alerts as cold wave grips several northern states and heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu. Delhi to see clear skies with morning fog and pollution concerns.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 06:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Tamil NaduImage: ANI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Sunday for several states in view of decreasing temperatures and cold wave conditions over isolated regions of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the weather agency also issued an orange alert for Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall over Tamil Nadu, while a yellow alert has been issued for Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Weather Update for Delhi

According to the IMD, the national capital is likely to witness a mainly clear sky with mist or shallow fog during the morning hours of Sunday, November 16.

The minimum temperature for today is expected to range between 9 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celcius, while the city recorded a minimum of 9.7 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 26.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday amid worsening air pollution levels.

