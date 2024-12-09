Weather Update: Day After Showers, Temperature Likely To Dip Further In Capital; Rain Likely In Punjab & Haryana This Week
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the national capital is set to witness fog in the coming days.
Delhi Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the temperature in the national capital is going to dip further slightly this week, and the city is set to witness fog in the coming days.
According to the weather bulletin issued by IMD on Monday, the mercury in the city will dip further, and the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 6 to 8 degrees throughout the week. The national capital witnessed a brief respite from pollution levels following light rain in parts of the city on Sunday evening.
According to the weather office, the neghbouring states Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning today and tomorrow.
On Sunday evening, several parts of the national capital witnessed light rain as a western disturbance persisted over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas. Various parts of Delhi, including Kota House, Akbar Road, and Pandara Park, receive light rain.
