Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2865618https://zeenews.india.com/india/weather-update-delhi-faces-rainfall-imd-issues-yellow-alert-for-several-states-2865618.html
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: Delhi Faces Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Several States

Delhi saw heavy rainfall, with a warmer February recorded and IMD issued yellow alerts for several states.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2025, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weather Update: Delhi Faces Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Several States Image: ANI

Delhi woke up to heavy rainfall that lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday, providing relief to residents from the soaring temperatures. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a partly cloudy sky for today, with a maximum temperature of 27 to 29 degrees Celcius and a minimum of 14 to16 degrees Celcius.

 

 

The weather forecaster has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, while a thunderstorm and lightning alert has been raised for Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Saturday, March 1.

Delhi experienced a warmer February this year, with both maximum and minimum temperatures higher compared to the previous year. The month reported an average minimum temperature was 11.6 degrees Celsius in the last six years.

According to weather department data reported by PTI, the average maximum temperature for the month was 26.7 degrees Celsius, up from last year's average of 24.4 degrees Celsius.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK