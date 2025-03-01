Weather Update: Delhi Faces Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Several States

Delhi woke up to heavy rainfall that lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday, providing relief to residents from the soaring temperatures. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a partly cloudy sky for today, with a maximum temperature of 27 to 29 degrees Celcius and a minimum of 14 to16 degrees Celcius.

The weather forecaster has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, while a thunderstorm and lightning alert has been raised for Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Saturday, March 1.

Delhi experienced a warmer February this year, with both maximum and minimum temperatures higher compared to the previous year. The month reported an average minimum temperature was 11.6 degrees Celsius in the last six years.

According to weather department data reported by PTI, the average maximum temperature for the month was 26.7 degrees Celsius, up from last year's average of 24.4 degrees Celsius.