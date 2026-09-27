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Weather Update: Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, UP brace for heavy rain as IMD issues warnings

Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rain on Sunday, with Uttarakhand under a red alert and Char Dham Yatra temporarily suspended.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 09:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 09:17 AM IST
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, UP brace for heavy rain as IMD issues warnings
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Weather Update: Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, UP brace for heavy rain as IMD issues warnings
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