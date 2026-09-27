/Weather Update: Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, UP brace for heavy rain as IMD issues warnings

North India's spell of heavy rain shows no sign of easing, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday, September 27, along with isolated extremely heavy showers over Uttarakhand. The weather system driving this spell is losing strength as it tracks north-northwestwards, but forecasters say its effects will keep large parts of central and northern India soaked for now. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also expected to sweep through several states.
Uttarakhand looks set for the heaviest rain on Sunday, with the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy showers and isolated extremely heavy rainfall in places. This follows an already intense spell in the hill state, with similar warnings issued for September 26.
Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to see heavy to very heavy rain in isolated pockets, while eastern Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh could witness isolated heavy showers.
Thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph are forecast in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and western UP. Eastern UP, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Telangana may see thunderstorms with slightly gentler winds of 30-40 kmph.
The wet spell is being fuelled by a depression that formed over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring north Chhattisgarh, which was tracking north-northwestwards on Saturday. It's expected to move into southeast Uttar Pradesh and gradually weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area.
A low-pressure area forms where air pressure dips below that of its surroundings, drawing in moisture and setting off rain. Even as this system loses steam, its lingering moisture and circulation can keep triggering showers further north.
A western disturbance, a weather system travelling eastwards through the upper atmosphere, is adding to the mix over northern India.
All this is unfolding even as the southwest monsoon begins its retreat. As of September 26, the IMD's withdrawal line ran from Gurdaspur through Chandigarh, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Dholpur, Udaipur and Deesa before reaching Naliya and the Arabian Sea. But the monsoon hasn't pulled out of all of north India just yet, and this transition period can still throw up spells of intense rain.
In Uttarakhand, the Char Dham Yatra was suspended from Saturday afternoon through Sunday after the Meteorological Centre and State Emergency Operation Centre issued a red alert for adverse weather.
Prajapati Nautiyal, Officer on Special Duty for the Char Dham Yatra, told ANI the call was made with pilgrim safety as the priority. "Therefore, prioritising the safety of pilgrims and in accordance with the directives of the Garhwal Commissioner, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended from this afternoon until tomorrow, September 27, 2026," he said, urging pilgrims to stay put in safe locations until conditions improve. "We are continuously informing and advising pilgrims to wait until the adverse weather conditions pass before proceeding," he added.
Chamoli district has seen intermittent rain, while snow has begun falling at higher altitudes. Continuous snowfall at Hemkund Sahib has pushed temperatures further down, leaving the region in the grip of bitter cold.
Helicopter services for the Kedarnath Yatra have been grounded since morning because of unfavourable weather, with flights halted as a safety precaution.
Rudraprayag district has been placed on high alert following the IMD's warning. District Magistrate Vishal Mishra told ANI that the pilgrimage was otherwise going smoothly. "The pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham is proceeding smoothly; although the area experienced heavy rain and storms last night, no untoward incidents have been reported so far," he said, adding that river water levels across the district were being monitored and remained normal, with the route under constant camera surveillance.
Mishra also had a pointed word of caution for visitors. "I particularly urge tourists to refrain from going to the riverbanks to take selfies or for similar activities, as there have been numerous incidents resulting in injuries and even fatalities," he said, adding that the administration was "fully alert and prepared to handle any disaster-related situation."
Helicopter services to Kedarnath will resume only once weather conditions improve enough for safe flying, with officials reiterating that passenger safety remains the deciding factor.
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