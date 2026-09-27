/Weather Update: Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, UP brace for heavy rain as IMD issues warnings

Prajapati Nautiyal, Officer on Special Duty for the Char Dham Yatra, told ANI the call was made with pilgrim safety as the priority. "Therefore, prioritising the safety of pilgrims and in accordance with the directives of the Garhwal Commissioner, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended from this afternoon until tomorrow, September 27, 2026," he said, urging pilgrims to stay put in safe locations until conditions improve. "We are continuously informing and advising pilgrims to wait until the adverse weather conditions pass before proceeding," he added.