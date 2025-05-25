Weather Update: Delhi Sees Severe Waterlogging After Heavy Rain Disrupts Normal Life In Capital, Flight Services Hit

Delhi Weather: Severe waterlogging and thunderstorms were witnessed in several parts of Delhi on Sunday morning as heavy rainfall in the wee hours threw normal life out of gear in the city. Areas affected include Moti Bagh, Minto Road, and near Delhi Airport Terminal 1.

Following the heavy rainfall, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory informing that some flights have been impacted due to the prevailing weather conditions. "Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates," the Delhi Airport advisory read.

Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory at 06:50 am



"Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates." pic.twitter.com/o90N268q6x — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

Multiple visuals surfaced from several parts of the national capital, where people were seen braving waterlogging with cars cutting through submerged roads.

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging witnessed at Subroto Park area after heavy rain lashed Delhi pic.twitter.com/RONLcfmdo4 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

Vehicles were seen submerged in water in several areas due to waterlogging. A bus and a car were submerged in water in the Delhi Cantt area due to heavy rains, causing severe waterlogging in several parts of the National Capital.

#WATCH | Delhi | A bus and a car are submerged in water in the Delhi Cantt area after heavy rains caused severe waterlogging in several parts of the National Capital pic.twitter.com/QTiB4OThIO — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

In another visual that surfaced from Delhi's Minto Road, a car was seen submerged due to severe waterlogging caused by incessant rainfall.

#WATCH | A car submerged as heavy rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi.



(Visuals from Minto Road) pic.twitter.com/HmRv09CEpV — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2025

The heavy downpour across Delhi-NCR came hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the region and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds over the next two to three hours.

The weather department, in its bulletin, has also predicted that Delhi will continue to witness showers accompanied by thunderstorms throughout the next week. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius with high chances of cloudy skies.



The red alert is part of a Nowcast warning based on the current weather conditions. According to the IMD, a thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest. Under its influence, severe thunderstorm or dust-raising wind activity accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-60 km/h or more) will likely affect parts of the city in the next 1 to 2 hours.

In the wake of the inclement weather, the weather department urged residents to take necessary precautions and cautioned people to avoid open spaces and not to take shelter under trees. They have also asked citizens to avoid weak walls or unstable structures and stay away from water bodies.

Recently, on Wednesday, a cloud mass entered North Delhi and moved south-southeastwards, triggering a dust storm and strong winds. The winds blew at speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, accompanied by light rainfall earlier in the evening.

Power disruptions were reported in several areas across the capital after an intense dust storm, followed by thunderstorms, hail, and rain lashed parts of Delhi.