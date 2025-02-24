Weather Update: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, which is one degree lower than usual for this time of year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature will reach around 27 degrees Celsius, with a partly cloudy sky during the day. At 8:30 am, the humidity level was 96 percent. The city's air quality was in the "moderate" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 169. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," between 51 and 100 is "satisfactory," between 101 and 200 is "moderate," between 201 and 300 is "poor," between 301 and 400 is "very poor," and between 401 and 500 is "severe."

Rainfall predicted in THESE states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted isolated light to moderate rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from February 26 to March 1, 2025. West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to receive rain from February 27 to March 1. Other regions likely to be affected include West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan. Additionally, due to an active easterly wave, heavy rainfall is expected in some areas of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on February 25 and 26.

UP weather update

The Meteorological Department predicts that rainfall may begin in the state from February 27 and continue into the first week of March. Eastern and western Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience rain and thundershowers until March 1. In Lucknow, the minimum temperature has been recorded at 13.5°C, while the maximum stands at 26.8°C.