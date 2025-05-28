Weather Update For May 28-29: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Several States Till May 30; Delhi-NCR, Mumbai To Face...

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a forecast predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple states in India till May 30th. According to the IMD, Mumbai is likely to experience cloudy skies with moderate rain from May 28-30. Earlier, the IMD had forecast scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph in Maharashtra and Marathawada from May 26th to 31.

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert in multiple districts across Gujarat till Thursday. The Meteorological Department has also forecast light to moderate showers across all districts and intense rainfall in southern and coastal regions of the state. Additionally, Kerala is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from May 28 to 30.

Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with light rain/ thunderstorm/ lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-50 kmph temporarily reaching 60 kmph during thunderstorms. However, the condition is likely for May 29 and 30.

For Mumbai, the IMD has forecast light rains with a cloudy sky. Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs are expected to see a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, according to the latest weather bulletin. The IMD has also forecast the possibility of thunder, lightning, and gusty winds in isolated areas of the region, as per the most recent weather updates.

Odisha is likely to receive rainfall for the next 4-5 days. "A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. Odisha is likely to receive a good wet spell in the next 4-5 days," ANI quoted IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty as saying.

Meanwhile, the Kanyakumari district administration has issued a stern advisory to fishermen, urging them not to venture into the sea until Wednesday due to the forecast for continuous heavy rainfall and strong winds over the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, the IMD said, Heavy to very heavy rainfall in North Interior Karnataka from May 28 to June 1. Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from May 27 to 31. Thundersquall winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema from May 27 to 29.

The Meteorological Department has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph expected in Konkan and Goa from May 26 to 31.

In Northeast India, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected for this week, as per IMD. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 26 to June 1. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from May 28 to June 1. Isolated very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya from May 29 to June 1.