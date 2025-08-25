Weather Update: From Delhi To Mumbai, India Reels Under Monsoon Fury; IMD Issues Fresh ALERT, Warning For THESE Areas

Rain continued to lash Delhi-NCR on Monday morning as residents woke up to heavy showers. Visuals from different parts of Delhi and Noida showed light rainfall across several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light showers will persist through the day and has issued an alert for the region.

On Sunday, several areas in Delhi-NCR witnessed traffic jams and waterlogging as heavy rainfall lashed over the region.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Uttarakhand Weather Update

The weather department issued an orange alert for Monday in several districts of Uttarakhand, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.

(Read More: 30 Families Evacuated Following Landslide in Himachal’s Shimla Area)

Mumbai Weather Update

Mumbai is expected to witness mostly cloudy skies on Monday with moderate rainfall, IMD said.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, predicting rain in various parts of the state till August 25.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update

The weather office has warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, with rainfall likely to continue across both eastern and western regions of the state.

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update

In Madhya Pradesh, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Morena, Shajapur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Balaghat, while other areas are likely to receive light rain or thunderstorms.

Rajasthan Weather Update

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of Rajasthan, as the monsoon trough line currently passes through the state. Southern and southeastern districts, including Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk, are facing flood-like conditions, while Jaipur is also receiving heavy showers.

The IMD also cautioned that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to develop over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, around August 25, which may bring intense rainfall.