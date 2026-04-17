Delhi heatwave: Temperature hits 40.3°C as GRAP 1 returns amid 'poor' air quality

Delhi is experiencing very hot weather conditions this Thursday, with record-breaking temperatures reaching 40.3 degrees Celsius, while the air quality has dropped to the very low end of 'poor.' As a result of this combined impact on weather conditions, the authorities have been forced to reinstate the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after their measures had been completely removed only one month earlier.

Weather reports indicate that residents are experiencing record heat this Thursday

Delhi had the hottest day of the season to date on Thursday, recording 40.3 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather station and at least four degrees above average for the time of year. North Delhi recorded a high of 41.4 degrees Celsius at the Ridge weather station.

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Meteorologists attribute this weather event to both a lack of western disturbances and ten days of mostly clear skies. The following is how the temperature has increased in Delhi since Sunday: Sunday, 34.7 degrees Celsius; Wednesday, 39.1 degrees Celsius; Thursday, 40.3 degrees Celsius.

Dirty air in NCR - GRAP stage 1 activated

Dust levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) have increased, leading to PM10 levels increasing from 204 to 226 on the Air Quality Index (AQI). This is the second continuous day of 'poor' air quality due to increased concentrations of PM10.

Because of the rising levels of air pollution in the National Capital Region, the CAQM has immediately re-implemented GRAP Stage 1 across the entire National Capital Region (NCR), marking a significant shift from when all restrictions were previously lifted due to the exceptionally good air quality on March 16.

A number of important measures will now be taken, including:

* The mechanical sweeping of roads and increased water sprinkling to suppress dust.

* Enhanced monitoring of illegal open dumping of waste and industrial emission sources.

* Improved public transport services to discourage the use of private vehicles.

* 31-point action plan focused on preventative measures for air quality control.

Outlook: A peak of 42 degrees celsius is expected despite the impact of a western disturbance

It appears that relief for residents of Delhi will be very difficult in the short term, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has served notice that temperatures are expected to increase further and could reach highs of 42 degrees Celsius on Friday, remaining in the range of 40-42 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

The new western disturbance currently located over the Himalayan region will have a limited effect on the plains; "Some thundery activity may occur late Friday evening, but there will most likely not be any significant rainfall. The temperature will remain above normal," according to IMD officials. During the next week, air quality is anticipated to fluctuate between 'moderate' and 'poor' classifications.

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