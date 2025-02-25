Weather Update: Heatwave Alert Issued For Mumbai, Nearby Areas As Temperatures Rise- Check Full Forecast Here

Weather Today: The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane, and nearby areas in Maharashtra's Konkan region for Tuesday and Wednesday due to rising temperatures. IMD scientist Sushma Nair said the temperature is expected to be between 37 to 38 degrees Celsius for the next two days. The alert is for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri on February 25 and 26.

Increase in temp towards Northwest India

The IMD has predicted a gradual increase in minimum temperatures across Northwest India. Over the next four days, temperatures may rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, followed by a drop of 2 to 3 degrees. In the plains of Northwest India, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours before falling by 3 to 5 degrees.

No major changes are expected in maximum temperatures over Central India and Gujarat today, but a rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is likely in the coming days. Hot and humid weather may be felt in some areas of Konkan, Goa, and coastal Karnataka until February 28.

Rainfall in some areas of Srinagar

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has forecast rain or snowfall in many areas between February 26 and 28. Currently, Srinagar recorded a temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg experienced a low of minus 1 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, upper regions of Himachal Pradesh have seen continuous snowfall over the past 24 hours, with light snowfall reported in Kufri.

The fresh snowfall has brought joy to tourists and boosted hopes for local tourism operators and orchardists. While visitors are enjoying the winter scenery, those in the tourism and horticulture sectors are hoping for more snowfall to support their businesses and crops.