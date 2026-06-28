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  • /Weather update: Heavy rain alert for Northeast, Tamil Nadu as monsoon advances; heatwave to persist in east UP

Weather update: Heavy rain alert for Northeast, Tamil Nadu as monsoon advances; heatwave to persist in east UP

The IMD has issued an alert for extremely heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between June 27 and 29. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely across several states in the Northeast throughout the week.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Weather update: Heavy rain alert for Northeast, Tamil Nadu as monsoon advances; heatwave to persist in east UP
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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