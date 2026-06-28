/Weather update: Heavy rain alert for Northeast, Tamil Nadu as monsoon advances; heatwave to persist in east UP

The southwest monsoon has gathered momentum across India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall over large parts of the country in the coming days. While several states are set to receive heavy to extremely heavy rain, eastern Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain under the grip of a severe heatwave.
The IMD has issued an alert for extremely heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between June 27 and 29. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely across several states in the Northeast throughout the week.
The warning follows intense rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.
Weather conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining regions of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three to four days.
The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 15 districts of Tamil Nadu from Sunday as monsoon activity strengthens.
Heavy rain is expected in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Kanyakumari and the ghat regions of Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli. Northern districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, are also likely to receive heavy showers.
Chennai is expected to witness moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Authorities have also advised caution for harbour and marine operations along the coasts of Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Karaikal and Ramanathapuram due to rough sea conditions.
The national capital is likely to experience a mix of heat and rain over the next three days. The IMD has forecast light showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph during the afternoon and evening, providing temporary relief from daytime temperatures, which are expected to remain close to 40°C before easing slightly by Monday.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected across most parts of south Konkan-Goa and several areas of north Konkan and south Madhya Maharashtra until July 2.
The IMD has also warned of squally weather, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, along and off the coasts of south Konkan, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala until June 30.
Despite the advancing monsoon, eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience heatwave conditions for the next three days. The IMD said isolated areas could witness severe heatwave conditions.
Odisha is also expected to experience hot and humid weather over the coming days, even as rainfall activity increases across many other parts of the country.
(With agencies' inputs)
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