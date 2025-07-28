Indian Meterological deparment ((IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in East Rajasthan on Monday, July 28. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over East Rajasthan.

While orange alert has been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south interior Karnataka, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh.

The weather department also stated that some isolated regions of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Goa, West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to observe likely to witness heavy rainfall.

On the other hand thunderstorm accomapnied with lightning and gutsy wind are very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Orissa and Telangana.

Alternatively, Strong surface winds are very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshwadeep, Odisha and Tamil Nadu Poducherry and Karaikal.

However, Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50kmph gusting to 60kmph likely to prevail over many parts of East central Arabian sea & Adjoining, some parts of westcentral Arabian sea, many parts of southeast Arabian sea and adjoining, some parts of southweat Arabian sea, many parts of northeast Arabian sea & Adjoining parts of Northweat Arabian sea, along and off north Gujarat, Kerala, North Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bangladesh Coasts, over Lakshadweep and off Srilanka Coast and Andaman Sea.

Weather Update For Delhi

According to IMD, Delhi is likely to experience Generic cloudy skies, light to moderate rains accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning. Today, temperature will vary between 23-31 Degree Celcius.

Weather Insights For Delhi Residents

Delhi faced continuous showers from few days, causing waterlogging in areas like ITO, Minto Bridge, and parts of Gurugram. The city continues to remain on rain watch. Delhi residents should be ready for wet roads, waterlogging, and traffic jams. Keep an umbrella or raincoat with you, and avoid going out during heavy rain.