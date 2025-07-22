Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh On Alert, Heavy Rainfall Prediction For Telangana – CHECK

Weather Update: The monsoon season is currently active across several parts of India, bringing widespread rainfall to both rural and urban areas. This seasonal downpour is vital for the country’s agriculture sector, which relies heavily on monsoon rains for crop sowing and irrigation. However, incessant rainfall also disrupts daily life, often bringing even major metropolitan cities to a standstill.

Cities such as Gurugram, Delhi, and Bengaluru have experienced severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions due to the persistent rain. Experts are closely monitoring monsoon patterns, especially as several districts across various states remain on high alert.

The water level of the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi rose following heavy rainfall in the region. Other the other hand, a flood-like situation persisted in Rajouri after Dharhali and Saktoh rivers experienced rising water levels following incessant rainfall in the area, and Rajouri District Administration declared closure of all government and private schools in the district for July 22.

Himachal On Alert

According to the website of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an 'orange alert' was issued for Sirmaur, Mandi, and Solan districts as very heavy rainfall is predicted. Meanwhile, a 'yellow alert' has been issued for heavy rain in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kullu.

ANI reported on Monday that two people died in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, after a boulder hit a house amid heavy rain.

Speaking to ANI, Ashwani, who is a Patwari, said, "Due to the rain, a landslide occurred last night. As a result, a boulder fell on a house, and two people tragically died in the incident. Their bodies were recovered from the debris with the help of the police and taken to Chamba Hospital. The government also provided immediate relief to the victims. Currently, we are further assessing the danger in the area and preparing a report on the losses."

Image: Himachal Pradesh IMD Prediction And Alert

Telangana Rain Prediction

The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for some districts of Telangana, while others are likely to see "thunderstorm, lightning, squall, and more" for Tuesday.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has kept the entire state administration on alert in view of the heavy rains lashing the state. He directed all the district Collectors on Monday to be alert and take necessary precautions to ensure that people do not face problems due to floods and other rain-related incidents. He also asked all the other district authorities to be available around the clock during July and August.

According to IANS, as rains are causing huge traffic jams in Greater Hyderabad, CM Reddy alerted all departments to work efficiently to solve traffic problems and take up rescue operations in the rain-hit habitations at a fast pace.

At the same time, according to ANI, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was predicted over Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during July 19 to 25; Tamil Nadu during July 19 to 22.

Image: Telangana IMD Prediction And Alert

Gujarat Weather Update

IANS on Monday reported that in 24 hours, five talukas in Gujarat have received up to 3.5 inches of rainfall, with significant showers recorded in parts of Junagadh and Vapi. The state has so far received 53.39 percent of its average seasonal rainfall this monsoon. Among the regions, Kutch has seen the highest rainfall at 63.35 per cent, followed by South Gujarat at 56.32 per cent, North Gujarat and Saurashtra at over 52 per cent, and Central-Eastern Gujarat at 50.06 per cent.

To tackle any possible monsoon-related emergencies, the state government has deployed 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 20 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams across several districts. An additional three NDRF teams and 13 SDRF teams have been kept in reserve.

(with agencies' inputs)